According to the Daily Mail, Norwich City are lining up a summer swoop for Cardiff City’s star midfielder Will Vaulks.

An immediate return to the Premier League beckons for the Canaries, with Daniel Farke’s men sitting at the top of the Championship with a commanding lead.

New arrivals are already being lined up by Norwich City as they prepare for top-flight football once again. Now, it has been claimed the Carrow Road club are considering a swoop for midfielder Will Vaulks from second-tier rivals Cardiff City.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Norwich are considering a summer chase for the 27-year-old after another impressive campaign with the Bluebirds.

This isn’t the first time the East Anglian side have been linked with a move for Vaulks. Norwich were reportedly keen on signing the Wales international during his time with Rotherham United.

The former Millers star has been a mainstay in the Cardiff City side this season, missing just two games. Across all competitions, Vaulks has netted four goals and laid on two assists in 37 games this campaign. He has started in every Championship game under Mick McCarthy, helping Cardiff in their rise up the table.

Vaulks is yet to taste top-flight football in his career, playing for Scottish side Falkirk as well as Cardiff and Rotherham.

Since moving to South Wales in 2019, the six-cap Wales international has played 71 times for the Bluebirds. In that time, he has chipped in with eight goals and for assists in all competitions.