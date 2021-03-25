Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins was on Sky Sports News this morning addressing his plans for the future.

The new Addicks manager has said he can’t wait for fans to return to the Valley.

Adkins, who is 56 years old, was chosen as the man to replace Lee Bowyer last week and drew his first game in charge last weekend 2-2 against AFC Wimbledon.

The current international break has given him the chance to get to know his new surroundings and players and start putting plans in place.

He has sent this message to the Addicks fans on Sky today: “We’ll try as hard as we can to stay in the Play-Off positions (this season), then obviously build the identity of where we’re going.

“It’s going to take a period of time. I don’t think anybody is under any illusions about that. It’s good that we’ve got a vision of where we want to get to. If we can keep building the environment and culture then, at some point, Charlton Athletic will get there in the future.”

He added: “Three times I’ve been promoted from this division. Over the years we’ve obviously been able to amass plenty of experience from that. I’m excited.

“Because of Covid we haven’t been able to meet anybody! I’m excited to meet the supporters. I can’t wait to get the supporters back into the stadium.

“We’re all one big family, I think that’s going to be the biggest thing with everybody involved with it. Everybody has been through a challenging period of time, but there’s a bright future for the football club.”

Adkins has got out of League One with Scunthorpe United (twice) and Southampton in the past so knows what it takes to get promoted.

He last managed Hull City in the Championship and steadied the ship with the Tigers under difficult circumstances. He left the KCOM Stadium at the end of the 2018/19 season and has since taken a break from the game.

However, the ever-positive boss is now back in the dugout in the Football League and is excited for a bright future at Charlton. They are next in action on 2nd April against Doncaster Rovers.