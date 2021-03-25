Jake Buxton is believed to be stepping in to replace Gary Bowyer as the manager of Derby County’s Under-23’s, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Rams have given the green light for Bowyer to depart and join Salford City until the end of the season.

Buxton, who is 36 years old, has been back with his former club on a part-time basis helping with the academy.

The ex-commanding defender was sacked from his first managerial role at Burton Albion in December.

Buxton started his playing career at Mansfield Town and rose up through the youth ranks with the Stags before going on to make 174 appearances for their first-team.

Burton came calling in 2008 and he spent a year with the Brewers in the Conference Premier under Nigel Clough.

He then followed his manager to Derby a year and he went on to spend seven years on the books at Pride Park, playing 159 games and chipping in with 13 goals along the way.

Buxton left the Rams in 2016 and had spells at Wigan Athletic and Burton before hanging up his boots.

The Brewers appointed him as manager last summer after Clough left but his first taste in the dugout didn’t work out in the end. He was dismissed this past winter after just two wins from 22 games.

Buxton has now been handed an opportunity at Derby with their Under-23’s until the end of the current campaign.