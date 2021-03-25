Hull City hold an option to extend Josh Magennis’ contract by another season this summer.

The striker joined the Tigers in 2019 on an initial two-year deal but his club have the choice to keep him for another 12 months, as detailed in a report by BBC Sport when he signed.

Magennis, who is 30 years old, has scored 12 goals so far this season in all competitions and has helped Hull rise to the top of the League One table.

The Northern Ireland international managed five goals in the last campaign as his side were relegated from the Championship.

Magennis is an experienced forward and has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date. He had spells at Cardiff City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock before joining Charlton Athletic in 2016.

He did well during his two seasons at the Valley and scored a combined 20 goals whilst the London club were in League One.

That earned him a move to the Championship with Bolton Wanderers during the 2018/19 season but he couldn’t prevent the Trotters from relegation to the third tier.

Hull threw him a lifeline that summer and he has since given McCann’s side more competition and depth in their attacking department.

Magennis is a decent striker at League One level and Hull face a decision to make on his future over the coming months.

