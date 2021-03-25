Rotherham United have held ‘preliminary talks’ over the futures of four of their first-team players including Matt Crooks, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Matt Olosunde, Clark Robertson, Michael Smith and Crooks are all facing uncertain long-term futures at the club.

Their individual situations at the New York Stadium are likely to depend on what league the Millers are playing in next term. Paul Warne’s side are currently fighting to survive in the Championship.

Crooks, who is 27 years old, is an important player for the Yorkshire club and they will be keen to extend his stay. He was a target for Nottingham Forest in the last summer transfer window, as reported by the Rotherham Advertiser, but they managed to keep hold of him.

The 6ft 4inc midfielder joined the club in January 2019 and has since made 88 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 21 goals and seven assists.

Crooks had spells as a youngster at Manchester United and Huddersfield Town before joining Accrington Stanley in 2015. It was with the North West side where he made his name and his eight goals in 53 games for them earned him a move to Rangers.

However, he struggled for game time at Ibrox and moved back down the Scottish border for a loan spell at Scunthorpe United before leaving permanently for Northampton Town three years ago.

Crooks did well for the Cobblers and was rewarded with a move to Rotherham. He still has another year left on his deal with the Millers but they could lose him if they are relegated.

