Speaking on Sky Sport’s Gilette Soccer Special (as quoted by the Lancashire Post), Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has played down links with the Preston North End job, admitting it is ‘flattering’ to be mentioned.

The Lilywhites remain on the hunt for a new manager after letting go of Alex Neil last weekend.

The 39-year-old was sacked by Preston North End on Sunday, bringing an end to his time at Deepdale after just under four years. The decision came after their loss to Luton Town on Saturday, succumbing the side to three consecutive defeats and five without a win.

Frankie McAvoy is currently in control of the club on an interim basis. Preston’s hunt for a new boss is yet to really hot up, with the club neither battling for promotion or at imminent risk of relegation.

One man who has been mentioned as a potential candidate is Gareth Ainsworth. The Wycombe Wanderers boss spent time on the books with Preston North End during his playing days and has been linked with the role.

However, Ainsworth has now addressed the links, remaining coy on the speculation. As quoted by the Lancashire Post, the 47-year-old has admitted he is “flattered” but played down the chances of a departure. He said:

“I’m flattered as always to be linked with these jobs. I started my career at Preston which holds a big piece of my heart.

“As I have always said, it would take something super special for me to vacate Wycombe where we have built that culture and what we have done so far.

“So there will be no comment from me. Again, thank-up to all the fans who have shown concern. It’s nice to be wanted.”

Ainsworth has managed over 400 games in his time in charge at Adams Park. He started as caretaker manager and spent time as a player-manager before becoming full-time boss in 2013.

As it stands, his Wycombe Wanderers side sit at the bottom of the Championship table. The Chairboys are 11 points away from safety with eight games remaining, with an immediate return to League One beckoning.