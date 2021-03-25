According to a report from The Sun, Derby County manager Wayne Rooney is looking to add former Manchester United and Newcastle United midfielder Nicky Butt to his coaching staff.

The 46-year-old has been working with the Red Devils since his retirement from football back in 2019. He has spent time working with the club’s esteemed youth academy and star-studded first-team.

Butt has been working as Manchester United’s head of first-team development of late. However, it is said that the retired midfielder has quit the role because he ‘does not see eye to eye’ with new director of football John Murtagh.

Now, reports have emerged claiming Butt could be set to link up with former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney at Pride Park.

As per The Sun, Butt is being lined up for a role in Derby County’s coaching staff. The Manchester-born coach could come in as a replacement for Gary Bowyer, who left to become Salford City manager earlier this week.

Bowyer had been working as manager of the Rams’ U23s before his departure. He had helped oversee the transition of young stars into the first-team from the youth academy since joining last September.

A role like that would see Butt play an important role at Pride Park. A host of top academy graduates like Louis Sibley and Max Bird have both become mainstays in Derby’s senior side.

Players such as Jayden Bogle and Morgan Whittaker also did as such before securing moves away. The young right-back left to join Sheffield United last summer, while the 20-year-old signed for Swansea City in January.