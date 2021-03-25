League Two side Barrow AFC have confirmed the retirement of former Blackburn Rovers and Salford City midfielder Lewis Hardcastle on their official club website.

The central midfielder’s last appearance came during a 1-0 loss to fellow fourth-tier side and one of Hardcastle’s former sides Salford City.

He was forced off just before the hour mark after falling ill, making way for Burnley loan man Mace Goodridge.

Now, the Bluebirds have confirmed that after medical examination, Hardcastle has been forced into retirement at the age of just 22.

The Holker Street outfit announced the news on Wednesday evening, announce that an issue with Hardcastle’s heart was discovered after medical investigation.

The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder underwent surgery and was advised by medical experts to bring an end to his playing days after “further consultations” with cardiologists. The club write that they will be supporting Hardcastle and his family amid the devastating blow, adding that “further announcements will be made in the coming weeks”.

The 22-year-old midfielder has spent the last two years with Barrow, helping them win promotion to the Football League. In his time with the club, Hardcastle netted sis goals and laid on one assist in 65 appearances, captaining the side on a number of occasions.

Prior to joining Barrow, Hardcastle was on the books with Championship side Blackburn. He never played for their senior side but featured 64 times for the U23s, also spending time out on loan with Salford and Port Vale.