According to the Daily Mail, Sunderland have entered talks with Premier League side Wolves over a permanent deal for loan defender Dion Sanderson.

The 21-year-old defender has been in stunning form for the Black Cats since breaking into Lee Johnson’s side.

Sanderson struggled to break into Sunderland’s starting 11 in the first half of the campaign. However, since coming into the heart of defence, the Wolves loan hasn’t looked back.

The youngster’s form is said to have caught the attention of several suitors since the start of 2021. Premier League sides Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion have been said keen on Sanderson.

Not only that, but the likes of Huddersfield Town and Bristol City have also been credited with interest in the Wolves starlet. Loan club Sunderland are also rumoured to have explored the possibility of a long-term deal for Sanderson.

Now, reports have emerged that the League One side have entered talks with Wolves over a permanent summer deal for Sanderson. In this latest report from the Daily Mail, Championship promotion hopefuls have also been linked with the impressive defender.

Sanderson recently revealed his ambition of breaking into and playing for Wolves’ senior side. The Molineux academy graduate has played once for the club’s first-team, appearing in the EFL Cup in 2019.

The former Cardiff City loan man has started in Sunderland’s last nine League One games, in which they have not lost once. Across all competitions, Sanderson has played 22 times for the club, netting one goal.