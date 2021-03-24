Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen has picked up an injury during international duty with Wales.

Having last played in November 2019, Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen was making his first appearance for the Welsh national team for a year and a half. But he had to be substituted just seven minutes after kick-off.

He started the Dragons’ World Cup qualifying game against Belgium on Wednesday evening. Allen partnered Sheffield United’s Ethan Ampadu in the centre of the park but was forced off due to a hamstring issue early on. He was then replaced by Luton Town’s Joseff Morrell, who was making his 13th appearance for the national side.

The injury news comes after Allen was substituted in Stoke’s recent win over Derby County. The 31-year-old picked up a calf strain in the match but was deemed fit enough to receive an international call up this week.

The game ultimately ended in defeat for Wales, with Belgium triumphing 3-1 on the night. Cardiff City winger Harry Wilson got the opener for the visitors but Rob Page’s side were pegged back by two quick fire goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard, before a second-half penalty from Romelu Lukaku sured things up for Belgium.

Allen is expected to miss his sides’ friendly game against Mexico on Saturday evening and their next World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic. It is not yet known the full extent of the injury or whether he will return for Stoke’s game against Bristol City on Good Friday.