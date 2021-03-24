According to journalist Envo Olivera, four Premier League sides are tracking Watford defender Francisco Sierralta.

Last Word on Sports revealed Crystal Palace and West Ham United are two of the rumoured clubs interested in the Watford man. Although the two London sides do face competition from two other unnamed sides.

Sierralta has played 22 times for the Hornets so far this season in all competitions, scoring once. He has started 18 of their last 19 games in the Championship.

The 23-year-old only arrived at Vicarage Road from Italian side Udinese in the summer. Although he didn’t play a single league game for his previous side, he did enjoy three successful loan spells away from the club. He plied his trade for Parma on two occasions during both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns before joining Serie B side Empoli in January 2020. He then signed for Watford in September, signing a three-year deal.

The centre-back has played four times for his native Chile and has been called up to represent again during the upcoming international break. He will take part in La Roja’s World Cup qualifying fixture as they take on Bolivia at home.

It is likely Watford would not want to sell one of their prized assets just one season after arriving. All will depend on what division Xisco’s side find themselves in next season. With Crystal Palace and West Ham all but guaranteed to be playing in the top flight this could be an option if Watford do ultimately fail to gain promotion to the Premier League.