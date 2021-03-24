According to a report by The Birmingham Mail, West Bromwich Albion trio Charlie Austin, Branislav Ivanovic and Kamil Grosicki are set to leave the club this summer.

The latter has been previously linked to Championship duo Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough in recent transfer windows and both clubs will be eyeing a potential deal in the not too distant future.

West Brom are looking to reshuffle the pack at the Hawthorns ahead of next season. There is a big chance the Baggies will be playing their football next season back down in the second tier and preparations must be set in place in the event of relegation.

One of which is a change in personnel. Grosicki has barely featured in the Premier League so far this season. He has played just three times, only two of which have been starts. Given his small amount of playing time he has not scored a goal, but has registered an assist in West Brom’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham United back in January.

Since that afternoon, the Polish international has not been in the match day squad. Instead he has featured for the U23s but will be hoping for a way out this summer.

With the recent news of his expected departure, Grosicki will likely be exploring his options both in England and abroad. He has previously been linked to clubs in both Turkey and Scotland, both of which were during his time playing for Hull City. Although, he has been linked to a move to his native Poland with Legia Warsaw as recently as January.

Austin and Ivanovic could also be options for clubs in the Championship, both would bring a wealth of experience to any side willing to take the plunge.