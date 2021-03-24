According to The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough duo Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie have missed out on a Democratic Republic of Congo call up due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Both players have been in good form for Middlesbrough since arriving in January. Kebano signed on loan from Fulham, whereas Bolasie joined from Everton.

It is likely the Boro duo would have been included in the Democratic Republic of Congo squad for their up and coming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games.

However, both were omitted from the recent squad announcement. This is due to their nation being on the UK’s ‘red list’, meaning those who have visited the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 10 days are not allowed to enter the UK.

This would have been detrimental to their chances of playing for the club going forwards and so the pair have decided to stay put on Teesside throughout the international break.

According to the report, Kebano discussed the decision when speaking to the national team’s editorial staff, claiming he was saddened that he couldn’t join up with his teammates and that both him and Bolasie did attempt to come to an agreement with Middlesbrough.

“I am disappointed not to be able to participate in these meetings, especially when we know their importance,” he said.

“Me and Yannick discussed it with coach Nsengi and that of Boro to find a solution but unfortunately nothing could change this decision.

“I wish them all good matches with the qualification at the end, god willing. Anyway, I’m behind my guys and believe they are gonna do it.”

DR Congo face off against Gabon on March 25th before taking on Gambia on March 29th. Middlesbrough’s fixtures resume when they take on Bournemouth on Good Friday later that week.

Kebano and Bolasie will hope to be involved as they aim to keep Boro’s play-off hopes alive. They are in ninth position going into the break and are six points off the top six.