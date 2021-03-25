For Huddersfield Town fans, the main consistency that they’ve seen this season has been their inconsistency from game to game.

The Terriers have proved that over the course of this season in their week-to-week play. One week it’s brilliant; the next week it isn’t and then the cycle repeats.

The Terriers have been having a hard time of it since promotion to the Premier League. They have won just 36 of 159 games since their 2017 promotion under David Wagner.

This season is their first under Carlos Corberan and the Spaniard should look back at Leeds United for next season.

Corberan needs to call in favours

Town boss Corberan cut his teeth in English football coaching the Under-23s at Elland Road.

The first installment of that learning curve was under Carlos Corberan and, after he was sacked, under Paul Heckingbottom.

The young Whites were successful under Corberan’s hand – winning the PDL Northern League in 2018/19 and becoming the PDL overall champions after beating Birmingham City.

He was also highly thought of by Marcelo Bielsa and promoted to a first-team coach under his hand. He helped coach Leeds United throughout their successful 2019/20 promotion to the Premier League.

Town sit an uncomfortable 18th in the Sky Bet Championship table on 42 points. They are safe from the relegation drop zone by four places and just seven points.

One thing that might help the Spaniard out is a call back to Elland Road to look at some of the up-and-coming youngsters at the club.

Three Leeds United youngsters that Corberan should ask about next season

Cody Drameh

Leeds United youngster Drameh was a summer buy from fellow Premier League newcomers Fulham.

The 19-year-old right-back has impressed for Leeds United’s Under-23s – not looking out of place. He’s made 18 Premier League Two appearances this campaign – providing two assists.

Crysencio Summerville

19-year-old Feyenoord product Summerville has simply glowed at Under-23 level with Leeds United and would be a good bet to make a step up.

He’s featured in nine Premier League 2 games, scoring five goals and providing six assists. Already has first-team experience from his time in Holland with ADO Den Haag and FC Dordrecht when on loan.

Alfie McCalmont

Northern Ireland international McCalmont is the most experienced of the trio that Corberan should consider asking about. The 20-year-old has spent this season on loan at Oldham Athletic and has quickly hit the straps.

The young midfielder has made 26 appearances for the Latics but has scored five goals – including the above worldie – as well as providing two assists.

Should Carlos Corberan explore the possibilities of loaning Leeds United starlets next season?