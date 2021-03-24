Speaking to BBC Radio Tees, former Middlesbrough, Manchester United and England defender Gary Pallister has weighed in on his former side’s chances of achieving a place in the Championship play-offs.

Pallister played for Middlesbrough over the course of two spells. He made his footballing debut back in 1984 whilst playing for the Teessiders and played over 150 times for the club before moving on to Premier League giants Manchester United.

He won 15 trophies during his 10 year tenure at Old Trafford before returning to Middlesbrough for a three year spell between 1998 and 2001.

The 55-year-old still lives in the North-East and follows Middlesbrough. He recently had his COVID-19 vaccine jab at Boro’s home of the Riverside and spoke to the press about the club’s chances of achieving a top six finish.

“If you’d have asked me that question a few months ago I thought we were a shoo-in to be honest,” he said.

“Things haven’t gone to plan. Whereas in the first half of the season we weren’t really conceding many goals, that’s now taken its toll on the team.”

He went on to say that Middlesbrough will now have to rely on other sides around them in the table. They are currently in ninth position and six points outside of the top six with just eight games left to play between now and the end of the season.

“I think it will take a couple of teams to blow up for us to now get into the play-offs,” said Pallister.

“There is a slight chance we can still get in there, but if not, you’ve got to believe that Neil Warnock can get it right for next season.”

Middlesbrough take on three of the top seven sides in their next three games. After the up and coming international break Boro face Bournemouth, Watford and Barnsley back to back. This will certainly make or break their season.

After this they will play Queens Park Rangers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers in the final run-in, three of which occupy the three relegation spots as things stand.