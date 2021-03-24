Speaking to the BBC, Middlesbrough and Northern Ireland utility man Paddy McNair was asked about his preferred position on the pitch.

This season, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has used McNair as a central defender in a back three. However, he has also been utilised in midfield and at right-back for Boro and for his national side Northern Ireland.

Warnock has spoken out to the media previously about McNair, saying he prefers him at the back and even comparing him to Franz Beckenbauer. But in recent weeks he has been used a little further forward and to good effect too.

He scored in the 3-0 victory over Stoke City earlier this month, latching onto Yannick Bolasie’s through ball to curl past the onrushing goalkeeper, something he would have been less likely to do if playing in defence.

“Yes, I’ve seen a few things he has said in the press, he has sort of made that clear,” said McNair.

“He starts me every single week and that is the main thing, whether it’s at centre-back or midfield I honestly don’t mind, as long as I’m playing. Against Swansea recently I played the first 60 minutes in midfield and then dropped into the back three.”

But he did go on to say where he prefers to play in the international setup. He admitted he prefers to be deployed in midfield and has spoken to manager Michael O’Neill.

“I remember speaking to Michael and telling him I feel more comfortable playing box-to-box as that is what comes naturally to me.

“I think it was the match against Belarus at home just before the Euros when he first played me there and, since then, that was where he played me.”

McNair recently went off injured in Middlesbrough’s 2-0 win over Preston North End. But he should be fit enough to feature for the Green and White Army as they take on Italy and Bulgaria in FIFA World Cup qualifying sandwiched either side of a friendly match with the USA.

However, their game with Bulgaria on Wednesday 31st March, just two days before Middlesbrough’s trip to Bournemouth. McNair will be hoping to get through international duty unscathed along with fellow Northern Ireland and Boro man George Saville.

A win for the Teessiders will see them make up some ground on Jonathan Woodgate’s side. They are in need of a victory in order to keep their play-off hopes alive.