According to Football League World, Premier League side Sheffield United are interested in soon to be out of contract Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher.

Fletcher was the top scorer at Middlesbrough last season but a damaging injury has kept him out for the majority of the current campaign.

However his goals return is still good considering the amount of minutes he has played. In a total of 12 games in all competitions, Fletcher has scored four times.

He is out of contract this summer and despite Middlesbrough having offered the 25-year-old a new deal, Fletcher is yet to commit his future to the club.

According to the report, Sheffield United are looking to bolster their attacking options and have identified the Boro striker as a potential target. They are preparing for life back in the Championship given they are 14 points from safety with just nine games left to play.

Fletcher would be in direct competition with the likes of David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie, Oliver Burke and Rhian Brewster at Bramall Lane if he was to sign.

With pursestrings tight, the Blades will be looking for cheap players to get them back to the top flight at the first time of asking. With Fletcher running down his current contract, Sheffield United would be able to sign him for free in the up and coming transfer window.

Middlesbrough could also be without fellow forward Britt Assombalonga. The Democratic Republic of Congo international is also nearing the conclusion of his deal at the Riverside but is yet to be offered a new one. Rangers are said to be monitoring Assombalonga and so Neil Warnock’ side could be without both strikers next season.

The Boro boss has commented previously about needing ‘two, or even three’ new attackers and so this could be hinting that both players will be leaving the club this summer.