Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood spoke to TalkSPORT’s Ian Abrahams in a recent interview, in which he discussed opportunities to leave the club earlier in the season

The 36-year-old has been at Sheffield Wednesday since 2014. He’s since made 178 appearances for the Owls and has cemented his name in the history books, but this season has been a struggle for the Irishman.

He’s made just 14 Championship appearances to match his tally from last season. Westwood has been in and out of the side with each managerial change, struggling with the odd injury along the way too.

But speaking to Abrahams in an interview he shared on Instagram, Westwood revealed that he had offers to leave earlier in the season. He said:

“Obviously at the start of the season I wasn’t involved, probably should have left, probably should have gone. [I had a] few opportunities to go and if I’m honest, it was the first time in my Sheffield Wednesday career that I actually wanted to leave.”

He was then pressed on why he didn’t take up any of those opportunities to leave the club. Westwood responded with:

“A few things couldn’t get sorted…I wasn’t in the 25-man squad so it would’ve been in my best interest to leave. I didn’t want to stay here at do nothing. But like I say, I do love it here and sometimes it works out for the better.”

Whether or not Westwood will be in the side next season remains unclear. New manager Darren Moore seems keen on Westwood having deployed him whenever possible, and a one-year extension even should the Owls drop down into League One isn’t beyond possibility.

Fans would love to see him stay. Right now though, all focus is on the Championship and the remaining nine games that Sheffield Wednesday have to salvage their second-tier status.