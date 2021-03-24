Luton Town risk losing Matty Pearson on a free transfer this summer.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

Pearson, who is 27 years old, signed a three-year deal when he joined the Hatters in June 2018.

He has been a key player for the Bedfordshire club over the past three campaigns and they will no doubt want to keep him.

Pearson helped Luton gain promotion from League One in his first season and helped them survive in the Championship last term. He has made 123 appearances in all competitions for the club so far.

He started his career at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks at Ewood Park. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Lancashire side and was loaned out to Lincoln City before leaving permanently for Rochdale.

Pearson spent a year at Spotland before dropping into non-league with FC Halifax Town.

Accrington Stanley threw him a Football League lifeline in 2015 and he spent two years with the North West club before Barnsley signed him.

Pearson struggled for game time with the Tykes in the Championship and was allowed to leave for Luton. He has since become a vital player for the Hatters and they will be keen to keep him beyond the expiration of his current contract this summer.

