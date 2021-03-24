Nottingham Forest are one of three teams interested in Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates, according to Football Insider.

Yates, 24, has bagged 14 goals in 33 League One appearances for Blackpool this season, and now Football Insider claim that Nottingham Forest alongside Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are ‘chasing’ the Englishman.

The report also details that Blackpool value Yates at around £2million.

He left Forest’s lowly Championship rivals Rotherham United to join Blackpool at the start of this season. He’d impressed on a previous loan spell at Swindon Town from the Millers, but he couldn’t make his way into Paul Warne’s starting line up.

His move to League One has proved fruitful though and he could yet be heading up to the Championship next season whilst watching Rotherham go the other way.

Forest would be a class move for the forward – Chris Hughton looks to have a striker high up on his summer shopping list having seen the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor come up short this season, with Glenn Murray only signing a short-term deal.

It’s been a stop-start season for both Forest and Rotherham – they find themselves in 17th and 22nd-place respectively, with Forest having a seven-point buffer to the Millers who sit above Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers in the bottom three.

Next season will need to be a stark improvement from Hughton. He’s in desperate need of firepower and Yates could give him just that – but it’d be a big ask to pin their season’s hopes on the 24-year-old.