Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris is out of contract this summer.

The pacey wide man’s current contract at Hillsborough expires this summer and he is due to become a free agent as it stands.

Harris, who is 27 years old, has been linked with fellow Championship sides Watford, Stoke City and Middlesbrough, as reported by The Telegraph.

The relegation threatened Owls could face losing him for nothing when his contract runs out in June.

Read: Stoke City have summer decision to make on midfielder’s future

Harris joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2019 and has since made 82 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and eight assists.

The Londoner started his career at Wycombe Wanderers and rose up through the youth ranks with the Chairboys before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

Cardiff City then came calling in 2012 and he spent seven years on the books at the Welsh side.

He played 79 games for the Bluebirds during his time at the Cardiff City Stadium and also had loan spells away at Brentford and Barnsley.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday man linked with Swindon Town may leave this summer

Harris left when his contract expired two years ago and was snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday by Steve Bruce.

He has proven to be a useful addition to their squad and has enjoyed plenty of game time in South Yorkshire. However, his long-term future there currently hangs in the balance and he is not short of potential suitors.

Will Harris be at Sheffield Wednesday next season?