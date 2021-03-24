Derby County’s Martyn Waghorn is out of contract at the end of the season.

The striker’s current deal expires this summer and he is due to become a free agent in June as it stands.

Derby have a decision to make on his long-term future at Pride Park.

Waghorn, who is 31 years old, has scored three goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

He joined the Rams in August 2018 on a three-year deal and he has managed 28 goals in 118 games altogether for the Championship side.

Waghorn is an experienced striker in the Football League and gives Wayne Rooney’s side more depth and options in their attacking department.

However, they may look to slash their wage bill this summer which could see him head for the exit door.

The forward started his career with spells at Sunderland and Leicester City before he joined Wigan Athletic in 2013. He managed eight goals in 41 matches for the Latics to earn a move to Rangers a couple of years later.

Waghorn spent two years at Ibrox and played a key role in Rangers’ promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in his first year in Glasgow.

However, he left and moved back down to England in 2017 to join Ipswich Town. He fired 16 goals for the Tractor Boys in his only season at Portman Road before Derby snapped him up.

Waghorn’s situation with Rooney’s side is currently up in the air and it will be interesting to see what happens with him over the coming months.

