Stoke City run the risk of losing Jordan Cousins on a free transfer this summer.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal.

Cousins, who is 27 years old, has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Potters this term.

He gives Michael O’Neill’s side more depth and options in their midfield department and they have a decision to make on his future.

Stoke signed him on a free transfer in 2019 and he played 24 times in his first season at the Bet365 Stadium.

Cousins started his career at Charlton Athletic and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club. He made his first-team debut in August 2013 and went on to break into their senior side as a youngster.

The ex-England youth international made 136 appearances for the Addicks before switching to fellow London side QPR in 2016.

Cousins then spent three years with the Hoops before leaving when his contract expired to join Stoke.

He has bags of experience in the Championship and is a useful player for the Potters to have in their squad. However, his long-term future currently hangs in the balance.

Stoke have a few players out of contract this summer and have some choices to make.

Will Cousins be at Stoke next season?