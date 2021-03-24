QPR hosted a Fans Forum last night, with Les Ferdinand, Lees Hoos and Mark Warburton all in attendance.

The trio gave a good insight into all things QPR. They covered a number of pressing topics last night, but on the whole it was a positive reflection of what’s been a positive season for the Rs.

Warburton has overcome some serious doubt to find QPR in 12th-place of the Championship table and looking good for a top-six push next season.

Speaking on his performance, director of football Ferdinand had this say:

🔛 Safe standing. 𝗟𝗲𝗲: I think it’s a great idea but financing that right now is really difficult. A lot depends on what happens with the Linford Christie site. #QPRFansForum pic.twitter.com/qOeZoThwxQ — QPR FC (@QPR) March 23, 2021

Hoos also gives an update on safe standing there. It’s an idea that a lot of clubs are toying with to give their fans a more authentic feel at the stadium.

But it’s not a pressing issue – unlike the return of fans, and how fans can watch the games whilst they wait to return:

🔛 The return of fans. 𝗟𝗲𝗲: Everybody is desperate to get some normality back and we want fans back as soon as possible. We’ll be ready for when doors can re-open again safely. #QPRFansForum pic.twitter.com/bYrSTQcdkR — QPR FC (@QPR) March 23, 2021

Another burning topic last night was transfers. What will QPR’s summer transfer window look like, and do they have any chance of landing any of the four loan signings that came in over January?

The likes of Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field, Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin.

🔛 Next season's squad. 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸: These conversations have been going on for a while and will intensify as we head towards the end of this season. #QPRFansForum pic.twitter.com/JsxD5wbPiA — QPR FC (@QPR) March 23, 2021

🔛 Summer signings. 𝗟𝗲𝘀: If the quality’s out there which will enhance the team then we’ll look at it, but we have a budget. We’re always looking to add to the squad and making it stronger. #QPRFansForum pic.twitter.com/NyxhKGosTy — QPR FC (@QPR) March 23, 2021

Coy as ever on the transfer front. But Hoos also had an update on the cub’s long-term pursuit of the Linford Christie Stadium – talks in that department have been back-and-forth for some time, but QPR remain in contention to make it their new home:

🔛 Linford Christie Stadium. 𝗟𝗲𝗲: We’re still fully engaged and are waiting to hear back from the council for the next step. We just need to be patient. #QPRFansForum pic.twitter.com/lLBABr37SQ — QPR FC (@QPR) March 23, 2021

All in all, it was a positive forum in which fans gathered some insight about where the club is heading.

Given the ongoing global situation, QPR like a lot of clubs remains in a kind of ‘limbo’ state in which they can’t really make any worthwhile progression without the influx of fans giving them a constant revenue stream.

But Warburton has done a sterling job this season, and the next campaign looks to be a big one for the Rs.