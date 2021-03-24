Barrow have completed the signing of Calvin Andrew, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced striker has linked up with the League Two side on a free transfer.

Andrew, who is 34 years old, has been handed a deal by Rob Kelly’s side until the end of the season.

He will give the Bluebirds more depth and options in attack and will be looking to help them avoid relegation to the National League.

Andrew has been available since being released by League One side Rochdale last summer and is finally back in the game.

He was a decent servant to the Dale and spent six years at Spotland, scoring 28 goals in 231 appearances in all competitions before they decided to part company with him at the end of the last campaign.

Andrew started his career at local side Luton Town and rose up through the youth ranks with the Hatters before going on to play 67 times for their first-team.

He then spent four years at Crystal Palace before joining Port Vale in 2012. The forward spent a single season with the Valiants in League Two before moving on to Mansfield Town.

Barrow is his new home now and they currently sit 22nd in the table, six points above the relegation zone. They lost 1-0 at home to relegation rivals Grimsby Town last night.