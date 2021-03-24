QPR’s CEO Lee Hoos has given an update on the club’s pursuit of the Linford Christie Stadium, saying the club is ‘fully engaged’ in talks.

QPR have been looking to leave the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since it was named Loftus Road. The club want out of their 18,500 capacity ground and into the Linford Christie Stadium – which presents the Rs with a ‘final chance’ to stay in the borough.

But talks have been ongoing for some time – last June, the Hammersmith & Fulham Council shared results of a ‘consultation’ regarding the use of the Linford Christie Stadium, with three ‘options’ having come out of the consultation.

One of those options was to make way for a brand new sports stadium – of which 81% of voters voted in favour of – but it didn’t necessarily guarantee QPR a new home.

Plans are to build a stadium on the site, whether QPR are to be housed there or not. Talks remain ongoing, and in QPR’s Fan Forum last night, Hoos had this update to share with fans:

🔛 Linford Christie Stadium. 𝗟𝗲𝗲: We’re still fully engaged and are waiting to hear back from the council for the next step. We just need to be patient. #QPRFansForum pic.twitter.com/lLBABr37SQ — QPR FC (@QPR) March 23, 2021

A new stadium isn’t likely to be high on the club’s agenda right now.

They’ve endured a tough season financially as have many of their competitors. On the pitch though, things have been positive – QPR find themselves in 12th-place of the Championship table after a resurgent 2021.

A top-six finish seems to be out of the question. But fans are gearing up for what looks to be a ‘make or break’ 2021/22 campaign, which could seal their Premier league return after their 2015 demise.