QPR hosted their annual Fans Forum last night, with the obvious question of transfers coming up.

More specifically, QPR fans want to know if their team will sign any of the four loan players brought in over January – Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field, Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin.

The arrival of those four have completely transformed QPR’s season. But club CEO Lee Hoos and Mark Warburton both remained coy on the possibility of signing any of those four loan players, saying:

Signing the January loanees. 𝗟𝗲𝗲: We've got options on two. If the deals make sense, then we'll take them forward. 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸: We've got a budget we have to work to in a difficult financial landscape. It has to suit all parties.

The deals which include permanent options are de Wijs’ and Field’s.

It’s astonishing to think that Warburton was almost hanging onto his job at one point before Christmas yet now, only a few months later, he’s being hailed as one of the best modern managers of the club.

It’s a fickle business. But it’s QPR’s business over January which has arguably saved them from a relegation scrap this season and going into the next, expectations are high.

Both Austin and Johansen have added some much needed Premier League class to this side. Austin has scored six goals in 15 Championship appearances since returning to West London, whist Johansen has proved himself to be one of the classiest midfielders to ever put on the blue and white.

Neither of them have options to stay at QPR. But both have hinted at permanent moves and if either could be made, it’ll give Warburton extended hopes of a top-six finish next season.