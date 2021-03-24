Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jon Newsome has publicly slammed Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri, saying that he’s ‘driving’ the club into the ground.

And many won’t disagree. Chansiri has sucked the life out of Sheffield Wednesday and for everybody to see.

This season has gone from bad to worse at every possible opportunity and it’s been in the making for years – poor recruitment, poor management and poor appointments have Wednesday staring down the barrel of League One.

Now, former Owls defender and Sheffield-local Newsome has had his say. Appearing on Sheffield Live, Examiner Live have quoted Newsome as saying:

“The club has got no direction – there doesn’t seem to be a plan from the owner.

We’re on our fourth manager of the season – so how can there be a plan when you keep changing manager?”

Garry Monk was the man in charge at the start of the season, Tony Pulis had a brief stint at the helm over Christmas and now Moore is man in the dugout.

But Wednesday’s best form of the season arguably came under caretaker manager Neil Thompson, who gave the Owls survival hopes with a string of wins through January.

“We went on a bit of a run at Christmas time and it looked as though they might get their heads above water, but that run of losing seven on the spin was disastrous,” Newsome continued.

“I think the owner is driving my beloved Sheffield Wednesday into the ground. He’s lost the fan-base, everybody is disillusioned with him.

“There’s a lot of questions to be answered at that football club. I really do fear for them at the moment.”

Wednesday ended a run of eight games without a win last weekend, overcoming Barnsley 2-1 in what might have been their best win of the season.

Those eight winless games included a run of seven-straight defeats and should Wednesday succumb to relegation, then Moore and the fans will look back on that run and see that as a decisive factor.

But in truth, there’s a host of factors that have contributed to Sheffield Wednesday’s demise this season, and the problems start at the top.