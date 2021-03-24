Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass has opened up about his side’s struggles in the Championship this season, hailing Darren Moore for the impact he’s had since coming in.

In his first full season at Sheffield Wednesday, Windass has played under three different managers in Garry Monk, Tony Pulis and now Moore.

He’s currently the Owls’ joint-leading scorer on six Championship goals alongside Jordan Rhodes, and likes Rhodes he’s benefited from the arrival of Moore at Hillsborough.

Windass has scored three of his Championship goals in his last six appearances, and speaking to Sheffield Star about the ‘confidence’ boost that Moore’s brought about, he said:

“He’s brought a new style of play and a new confidence to the players and we’re all buying into it. We all have respect for him and we’re tying to implement that on our game.” Moore became a shock appointment for Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the month. Neil Thompson looked set to see out the season as caretaker manager, until Moore was poached from Doncaster Rovers one morning.

“It’s been a massive challenge, but the reason it’s been like that is that we as players haven’t been good enough,” Windass said of this season’s managerial merry-go-round at Hillsborough. “If we had been good enough, we wouldn’t have had different managers.