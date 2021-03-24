Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League not only gave Whites fans something to celebrate, but it also had other effects.

One of these effects was that it effectively closed the door for many youngsters hoping for an immediate breakthrough to the first-team picture.

Whilst Marcelo Bielsa believes in blooding youth, he also believes in fairness. One way this has been seen is with younger players heading out on loan.

One of these is midfielder Alfie McCalmont.

Alfie McCalmont – Leeds United to Oldham Athletic

McCalmont crossed the Pennines and headed to League Two side Oldham Athletic – managed by Keith Curle.

The youngster, who signed a new four-year deal for Leeds last August, has made great strides in the Latics League Two campaign.

He had featured in 25 Sky Bet League Two games during his loan spell before tonight’s game at Boundary Park against Exeter City. He made it 26 appearances and, more crucially, five goals for the season.

The 20-year-old central midfield starlet helped Curle’s Oldham to a 2-1 victory on the night. His personal display was topped with a sublime volley to give the Latics a 2-0 lead.

McCalmont ‘worldie’ and Oldham fan response

Here is footage of McCalmont’s stunning, side-footed volley that gave Oldham their second of the night against the Grecians:

That sort of strike, allied with the technique he showed, was bound to get some level of recognition from Oldham Athletic fans.

They didn’t disappoint. Here is a selection of comments from some  Oldham Athletic fans after McCalmont’s stunning strike:

