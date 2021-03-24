Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League not only gave Whites fans something to celebrate, but it also had other effects.

One of these effects was that it effectively closed the door for many youngsters hoping for an immediate breakthrough to the first-team picture.

Whilst Marcelo Bielsa believes in blooding youth, he also believes in fairness. One way this has been seen is with younger players heading out on loan.

One of these is midfielder Alfie McCalmont.

Alfie McCalmont – Leeds United to Oldham Athletic

McCalmont crossed the Pennines and headed to League Two side Oldham Athletic – managed by Keith Curle.

The youngster, who signed a new four-year deal for Leeds last August, has made great strides in the Latics League Two campaign.

He had featured in 25 Sky Bet League Two games during his loan spell before tonight’s game at Boundary Park against Exeter City. He made it 26 appearances and, more crucially, five goals for the season.

The 20-year-old central midfield starlet helped Curle’s Oldham to a 2-1 victory on the night. His personal display was topped with a sublime volley to give the Latics a 2-0 lead.

McCalmont ‘worldie’ and Oldham fan response

Here is footage of McCalmont’s stunning, side-footed volley that gave Oldham their second of the night against the Grecians:

That sort of strike, allied with the technique he showed, was bound to get some level of recognition from Oldham Athletic fans.

They didn’t disappoint. Here is a selection of comments from some Oldham Athletic fans after McCalmont’s stunning strike:

Backs to the wall sort of stuff but we showed resilience. What a strike by McCalmont, superb technique. #oafc — Adam Keeley (@alfcorazzin) March 23, 2021

What a goal that is by Alfie McCalmont #oafc — Ben Dunbar (@BDDunbar) March 23, 2021

Great finish McCalmont and what a ball in again by Adams #oafc — Alex Davis (@Ajd367) March 23, 2021

Rode our luck but got the 3pts. McCalmont MOTM for me. Good performances from Jameson & Walker #oafc — Paul Taylor (@ptoafc83) March 23, 2021

Top win that can’t fault the effort tonight pidge immense since he came back in the team fage Jameson whelan McCalmont deserve a shout aswell 👏🏻 #oafc — James (@James_gregory9) March 23, 2021

#oafc Lawlor out for the season. 3 left footed centre backs playing together must be a rarity. McCalmont will be a cracking Championship player in time — Mean Curles (@RichardLeese2) March 23, 2021

Will Alfie McCalmont's displays at Oldham see him get a higher division loan next season?