According to The Bristol Post, Southampton are keeping tabs on Bristol City trio Daniel Bentley, Tyreeq Bakinson and Antoine Semenyo.

The report also states that another Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, are also making regular checks on Bristol City ahead of the summer transfer window.

Southampton have struggled as of late, but look to be safe from relegation for another season. However, manager Ralph Hassenhuttl will be looking for new reinforcements to kick on in their 2021/21 top flight campaign.

They have identified Bristol City’s Daniel Bentley, Tyreeq Bakinson and Antoine Semenyo as potential new recruits.

Bentley has been the Robins’ number one between the sticks since arriving at the start of last season. Southampton on the other hand have not been settled when it comes to their goalkeeper, often rotating between Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster. If Hassenhuttl’s side were looking for consistency Bentley could certainly fit the bill and be their ‘keeper for the foreseeable future.

Bakinson has only started to get a run in the team for the first time this season. He has impressed in a defensive midfield role and the young Englishman could be a stable long-term option for the Saints.

With the recent rumours circulating that Manchester City are looking to sign Southampton’s Danny Ings, they have identified Antoine Semenyo as a potential replacement. Although the 21-year-old has been used primarily as a winger for Nigel Pearson’s side so far this season, he is more than capable of playing through the middle.

Wolves have struggled to score goals since the injury to their star forward Raul Jimenez and could also be keen on Semenyo this summer.