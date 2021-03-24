Even though things picked up for Sheffield Wednesday the last time out with a 2-1 win against Barnsley, they are still in a relegation battle.

They are next-to-bottom in the Sky Bet Championship table and their 32 points put them six points shy of safety with games running out.

However, their destiny is in their own hands and the Owls have nine games left to overhaul that points deficit and preserve their Championship status.

Amid all the doom-n-gloom, there is some good news – the return to training of Fisayo Dele-Bisharu:

Good to see @fisayodele6_ back out on the training pitches at Middlewood Road 😁#swfc pic.twitter.com/GvWX1GbmW5 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 23, 2021

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru: Manchester City to Sheffield Wednesday

Youngster Dele-Bashiru came up through the youth ranks at Manchester City. Finding it hard to break through the ranks of stars in front of him, he chose to move away from the Etihad.

He moved from City’s Under-23 set-up to the Owls in late-July last year. Since his arrival at Hillsborough, the young midfielder has gone on to make 13 appearances for the South Yorkshire side – eight in the Sky Bet Championship.

He’s been out injured since this ‘tackle’ (tweet – below) from Henrik Dalsgaard in the game against Brentford:

I can’t see how this is just a yellow… Absolutely zero intention of playing the ball. The ball is gone before he’s even started the tackle. pic.twitter.com/49uYJd5N3n — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 25, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday fans react to news of Dele-Bashiru return

Here is a selection of reactions from Sheffield Wednesday fans at the news Dele-Bashiru is out pounding the grass again in training:

Good to have him back, the lads a beast 👊🏻 — Red Dragon Sanda (@RedDragonSanda) March 23, 2021

Interested to see how DM utilises him. Bags of potential. — Jonathan cundy (@factmancundy) March 23, 2021

Disgusting challenge that injured him. No doubt that should have been a red. Refs are a disgrace. — PJ29 (@the_owls_city) March 23, 2021

he’s so peng — matt. (@mattttswfc) March 23, 2021

come out of maths and see this absolutely beautiful tweet — matt. (@mattttswfc) March 23, 2021

Since Wednesday went through a season without half of the first team getting injured pic.twitter.com/VQMo8oZKfF — All Wednesday (@all_wednesday) March 23, 2021

I'd rather imagine him in the championship. 😂 — Owlsfan94 (@Owlsfan941) March 23, 2021