Even though things picked up for Sheffield Wednesday the last time out with a 2-1 win against Barnsley, they are still in a relegation battle.

They are next-to-bottom in the Sky Bet Championship table and their 32 points put them six points shy of safety with games running out.

However, their destiny is in their own hands and the Owls have nine games left to overhaul that points deficit and preserve their Championship status.

Amid all the doom-n-gloom, there is some good news – the return to training of Fisayo Dele-Bisharu:

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru: Manchester City to Sheffield Wednesday

Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport

Youngster Dele-Bashiru came up through the youth ranks at Manchester City. Finding it hard to break through the ranks of stars in front of him, he chose to move away from the Etihad.

READ: ‘Feed him the ball’, ‘Have my babies’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans jubilant after hard-fought win at Barnsley

He moved from City’s Under-23 set-up to the Owls in late-July last year. Since his arrival at Hillsborough, the young midfielder has gone on to make 13 appearances for the South Yorkshire side – eight in the Sky Bet Championship.

He’s been out injured since this ‘tackle’ (tweet – below) from Henrik Dalsgaard in the game against Brentford:

Sheffield Wednesday fans react to news of Dele-Bashiru return

Here is a selection of reactions from Sheffield Wednesday fans at the news Dele-Bashiru is out pounding the grass again in training: