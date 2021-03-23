Lee Bowyer’s arrival at St Andrew’s is bringing the best out of more Birmingham City names – none more so than Harlee Dean.

As club captain, Dean has often found himself the first Birmingham City player taking blame for poor performances. In fairness, it’s been a struggle for the 29-year-old this season but in the last two games, Dean has stepped up to the plate, and looks to have rediscovered his leadership with Bowyer at the helm.

He was on hand to score the winner v Reading in Bowyer’s first game in charge, celebrating by shrugging his shoulder in a nod to departed boss Aitor Karanka.

Dean was one of the players who suffered most from the torrid atmosphere that Karanka eventually cast on the club. But in both the Reading win and the Watford defeat, Dean has looked like a player with a new lease of life and he could yet reinstate his status as a key member of this side in time for next season.

Why did Dean suffer so much under Karanka?

In truth, the whole team suffered under the Spaniard. It’s almost unbelievable to think that last summer, fans thought they’d finally found their manager in Karanka and yet, before the season’s out he’s been ousted, with fans having tormented him throughout.

It’s inevitable that Dean being the captain through such a tough period would suffer, because again he’s one of the first people after the manager who fans will jump on after poor performances.

Even with relegation still looming large, Birmingham City seem to be playing without the overwhelming pressure that clouded over Karanka’s final few weeks in the dugout, and that’s not only benefiting Dean, but his teammates too.

Plenty of fans are noticing the change as well – see what these Birmingham City fans have been saying on Twitter about Dean’s transformation:

They’re a top side, the strength of their bench and that extra bit of class shone for them. I thought Harlee Dean was immense today! — Ian Taplin (@Realintelligent) March 20, 2021

Harlee dean is playing like a man possessed.

He is a different player under Bowyer. — Arron bcfc (@ArronSquires) March 20, 2021

I like this Harlee Dean 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gYiWwgvMC6 — Dan🅿️. 💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍 (@DanP5010) March 20, 2021

Harlee Dean has been absolutely unreal again today — 💙 (@DajerbalJames) March 20, 2021

⌚ 19' Harlee Dean being the captain we need him to be! Massive presence. 💪#BCFC — BCFC & Birmingham Legion Supporters (@BcfcLegion) March 20, 2021