Salford City sacked Richie Wellens yesterday and have replaced him with Gary Bowyer, as announced by their official club website.

Wellens left his role as manager of Swindon Town in League One to take charge of the ambitious League Two side.

However, his time with the North West side hasn’t worked out and they have dismissed him after just five months at the helm.

Wellens, who is 40 years old, won 36.7% of games with the Ammies and leaves them in 9th place.

He guided Swindon to promotion from the fourth tier last season and did an impressive job at the County Ground. However, he was lured away from the Wiltshire club by Salford last November.

Wellens played for the likes of Blackpool, Leicester City and Doncaster Rovers during his playing days, and has also had a spell as manager of Oldham Athletic in the past.

Here is how the Swindon fans reacted on Twitter to his departure from Salford-

I'd take him back 10x better than sheridan — Aidan Armstrong (@AidanAr38949930) March 22, 2021

PLEASE COME BACK RICHIE, WE STILL LOVE YOU! — Thomas Martin (@TJMEERKAT) March 22, 2021

Wellens has been given the sack by Salford…it’s not too late to come back, all is forgiven. Straight swap for Sheridan.#STFC #COYR #SheridanOut 🔴⚪️ — 🔥That’s gotta be Kaye-ne!🔥 (@KAY3_2SO) March 22, 2021

Wellens back in charge in the summer just in time to take us to the league 2 title #STFC 🔴⚪️🤣 — Ryan Thomas (@RJThomas_) March 22, 2021

I suppose we will never know the full reasoning behind why Wellens left. If it was more to do with Power and the ownership than the attraction of more money/location etc at Salford then I'd probably have him back. He took a risk jumping ship and it's backfired #stfc — Richard Webb (@BassMasterRich) March 22, 2021

I can’t believe John Sheridan at Swindon had out lasted Richie Wellens. #stfc — Ben Nicholls (@pieman80) March 22, 2021