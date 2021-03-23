Salford City sacked Richie Wellens yesterday and have replaced him with Gary Bowyer, as announced by their official club website

Wellens left his role as manager of Swindon Town in League One to take charge of the ambitious League Two side.

However, his time with the North West side hasn’t worked out and they have dismissed him after just five months at the helm.

Wellens, who is 40 years old, won 36.7% of games with the Ammies and leaves them in 9th place.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Sport

He guided Swindon to promotion from the fourth tier last season and did an impressive job at the County Ground. However, he was lured away from the Wiltshire club by Salford last November.

Wellens played for the likes of Blackpool, Leicester City and Doncaster Rovers during his playing days, and has also had a spell as manager of Oldham Athletic in the past.

Here is how the Swindon fans reacted on Twitter to his departure from Salford-