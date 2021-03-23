Sheffield United have added Darren Currie to their Under-23’s coaching staff alongside Graham Coughlan, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The ex-Barnet boss is the nephew of former Blades star Tony Currie.

He was linked with a move to the Football League with Wigan Athletic in November, as reported by TEAMtalk, but a move to the DW Stadium didn’t happen in the end.

The Latics have stuck with Leam Richardson this season and currently sit 21st in the League One table.

Read: Former Wigan Athletic defender in talks over summer move

Currie, who is 46 years old, has been available since parting company with Barnet in August and is back in the game now.

The Londoner spent his playing days as a midfielder for the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Luton Town, amassing over 650 appearances before hanging up his boots.

Currie started his coaching career with assistant manager stints at Boreham Wood and Dagenham and Redbridge before moving to Barnet as the number two to John Still in June 2018.

Read: Ex-Sheffield United, Plymouth Argyle believed to be training with Wigan Athletic

He was then appointed caretaker boss a few months later and made permanent manager in January 2019.

Currie beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup in his first month in charge and guided the Bees to the Play-Offs in his first full campaign.

He now finds himself as a coach with the Blades and will be looking forward to his new role.