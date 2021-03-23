Brentford have confirmed the departure of young goalkeeper Simon Andersson on their official club website, linking up with Swedish side IF Elfsborg.

Andersson has been with the Bees since the summer of 2018, linking up with the club’s B team from Swedish side Halmstads BK.

The 20-year-old has gone on to play 34 times for Brentford’s second-string side, competing with Nathan Shepperd for game time.

Andersson’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season, leaving him free to search for a new club ahead of the 2021/22 season. Now, it has been confirmed that the young goalkeeper has completed a move away from the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The shot-stopper has joined Swedish side IF Elfsborg, coming in to bolster the Allsvenskan club’s goalkeeping ranks.

Upon the confirmation of the move, Brentford B manager has wished Andersson the best for the future. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Simon is somebody that I’ve really enjoyed working with every day. He wants to do well, but he’s had limited opportunities with us recently.

“I’m thrilled for him that he has got a move to one of the top clubs in Sweden, and hopefully for his development, he can get some game time and kick on.

“He now needs more games which is why he has taken the decision to return to Sweden and we wish him well for the future.”

With Elfsborg, Andersson will be hoping to make his breakthrough into senior football.

As it stands, the Swedish side have Mathias Dyngeland and Tim Ronning both available in between the sticks. The pair are both experienced at a first-team level, so the Brentford departed will be keen to impress manager Jimmy Thelin and earn a shot in the starting 11.