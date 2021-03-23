According to a report from Football League World, Premier League pair Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion are both eyeing up a summer move for AFC Bournemouth star Arnaud Danjuma.

The Dutch winger has been in thoroughly impressed form for the Cherries recently, cementing himself as one of the club’s key players over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

In 27 appearances across all competitions, Danjuma has found the back of the net on 10 occasions. The AFC Bournemouth star has also chipped in with five assists, featuring heavily on the left and right-wing.

Now, reports have emerged claiming Danjuma’s performances have caught top-flight attention.

As per Football League World, Premier League duo Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion are keeping tabs on the winger ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report writes that the Saints and the Seagulls are “making checks” on Danjuma as they prepare for the upcoming window. Clubs from Europe are also said to have taken notice of the former Club Brugge man’s recent form.

Danjuma is coming up on two seasons with Bournemouth, joining from Club Brugge in the summer of 2019. Across all competitions, the winger two-cap Dutch international has featured 43 times for the Cherries since then.

Do you think Danjuma will stay with AFC Bournemouth beyond the end of this season? Have your say in the poll below.

Will Danjuma stay with AFCB?