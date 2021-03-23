Speaking to The News, Portsmouth’s chief executive Mark Catlin has said the club will wait until the end of the season to exercise contract extension options.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, clubs will have one eye on their plans for which players will be staying and who will be offloaded ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Portsmouth will be exactly the same, regardless of whether or not they’re playing League One or Championship football next season.

As it stands, Pompey sit in 7th place, one point away from the play-off spots with new manager Danny Cowley tasked with reigniting their play-off push.

With an eye on their recruitment plans for next season, Pompey will have decisions to make on a host of their current players.

Now, chief executive Mark Catlin has opened up on the situation regarding player’s contracts at Fratton Park.

Speaking to The News, Catlin revealed decisions will be made at the end of the season. He went on to add that no players have come to him to express their desire to leave Portsmouth this summer. Here’s what he had to say:

“I keep reading about how many players are out of contract. Well, with a good proportion of those, we have options [to extend. So we either exercise the option or we don’t.

“Why would you exercise that option now? You need to wait until the end of the season, which is the agreed date before exercising the option. Then do it.

“I have not spoken to one player who has said to me they are looking to leave in the summer.”

The News writes that Portsmouth have 11 players with contracts expiring at the end of the season. Charlie Daniels, Tom Naylor, Jordy Hiwula, Jordan Turnbull, Haji Mnoga, Ryan Williams, Ben Close, Andy Cannon, Bryn Morris, Jack Whatmough and Craig MacGillivray all see their deals expire.

Of those players, Pompey have options to extend Close, Mnoga, Cannon and Turnbull’s stays by an extra 12 months.