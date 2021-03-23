With Middlesbrough loanees Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie rejoining parent clubs Fulham and Everton in the summer, and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing out of contract, the Teessiders will need to look for replacements.

Admittedly, Mendez-Laing could still sign a new deal with Middlesbrough, as could both Kebano and Bolasie ahead of next season. But in the event that the club are three men short, they could be eyeing new transfers as a result.

However, with pursestrings tight at the North-East club, Middlesbrough could be forced to stick with what they have. Thankfully, they do have options already at their disposal.

Here are three potential existing candidates to replace Mendez-Laing, Kebano and Bolasie if they do not stay on next season:

Marcus Browne

Browne has impressed when given the opportunity under Neil Warnock. In just five Championship appearances this campaign he has scored twice and assisted once. However, he is currently out injured and will be on the sidelines for a number of months. Boro will be hoping to have him fully fit and available for the start of next season.

Duncan Watmore

Despite falling out of favour in recent weeks, Watmore is still the club’s top scorer this season with six. He has an eye for goal and creativity and would likely deputise in the absence of Mendez-Laing, Kebano and Bolasie.

Sam Folarin

The youngster was given his Middlesbrough debut against Barnsley back in September in the EFL Cup. He then scored on his FA Cup debut against fellow Championship side Brentford in January. The winger has been a vital part of the club’s academy setup and is likely to be given another change in the first-team next season.