The emergence of Oliver Skipp has been one of the stories of Norwich City’s season so far, and the stats behind the Tottenham Hotspur man show just how good he is.

Having featured in every one of Norwich City’s 38 Championship games this season, the Tottenham Hotspur youngster has established himself as one of England’s brightest young talents in his first full season of playing first-team football.

Oliver is a perfect lad. So humble. He is a brilliant loan signing – Daniel Farke speaking to football.london about Skipp earlier this month

He made a handful of appearances for Spurs last season. But their decision to send him out on loan this time round has proved fruitful, with Skipp having played a crucial role in Norwich’s demolition of the Championship so far this season.

Jose Mourinho predicts big things for Skipp in the future, and here’s why.

Over the course of the season, Skipp has played 3315 minutes of Championship football. In that time he’s completed 2141 successful passes (25 of those being key passes) with a pass success rate of 87.7% according to WhoScored.

His role in the side has been clear from the start. Daniel Farke has deployed him as one of two hardened midfielders who sit in front of the Norwich City defence, cover ground and maintain momentum.

Skipp has done exactly that and he’s done it brilliantly. He’s only recorded one goal and one assist, but defensively he more than done his duties having completed 81 out of 106 tackles in the Championship this season, whilst racking up 39 interceptions and 35 clearances – to add to that, he’s only been dispossessed 16 times in the league.

Skipp’s next season – Spurs enforcer or Norwich City return?

Mourinho’s made clear his expectations of Skipp. He’s backed the youngster to go on and captain Spurs in the future and there seems to be a spot for him in the starting line-up next season.

But Norwich City want him back on loan next season. They look set for promotion into the Premier League which will undoubtedly better their chances of bringing Skipp back and having seen how well he’s performed under Farke, another season at Carrow Road might make sense.

It all depends on how much Mourinho needs him at Spurs next season. A lot will be decided in summer when players are brought in and sold off, but it’s a decision that can’t take a backseat if Skipp is to go on and eventually become the Spurs skipper.