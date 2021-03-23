As quoted by the Sheffield Star, Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has admitted he is “surprised” centre-back Aden Flint was sent on loan to Sheffield Wednesday last October.

The 31-year-old centre-back has been a mainstay in Cardiff City’s starting 11 since returning from his short-lived loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window.

Flint has played all 90 minutes of every Championship game for Cardiff since January 27th. In that time, the Bluebirds have lost just once, winning eight and drawing five.

Now, Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has discussed the club’s decision to send Flint out on loan for the first half of the season.

As quoted by the Sheffield Star, McCarthy has said he was left “surprised” by the decision, adding that he is “really pleased” to have seen him impress in recent months. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m really pleased for Aden.

“I’ve always really rated him as a centre-back and I was surprised to hear he had gone out of our club on loan. He’s been fantastic for me.”

Flint struggled to make an impact at Hillsborough, with a hamstring injury keeping him out of action for almost his entire stay with the club. For Sheffield Wednesday, the experienced cente-back played in just four Championship games, with his last appearance coming in a 3-0 loss to Rotherham United.

Now, Flint will be looking to continue in his strong vein of form as McCarthy looks to fire Cardiff City back to the Premier League. The Bluebirds sit in 8th place as it stands, four points away from the top six.