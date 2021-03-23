With striker Britt Assombalonga nearing the end of his contract at Middlesbrough, many have speculated about his future at the club.

Having arrived at Middlesbrough from Nottingham Forest for a club record fee of £15 million, plenty of Boro fans were hoping Assombalonga was going to be the striker they needed.

After being relegated from the Premier League the previous season, chairman Steve Gibson spoke out about wanting to ‘smash the league’. He gave then-boss Garry Monk a large transfer kitty in the hope of bouncing back to the big time at the first time of asking.

Assombalonga came to the club after scoring 30 goals in just 67 games for Forest and prior to that, 33 goals in 58 games for Peterborough United. He had garnered a reputation as a deadly marksman in the EFL and Boro had banked on him doing the same at the Riverside.

His first two seasons at the club saw him score 15 goals and 16 goals in all competitions respectively, but since then he has not performed to the standard fans and management have come to expect from the Democratic Republic of Congo international.

Last season he scored 11 goals in 35 games, whereas this campaign he has just five in 29. When compared to his previous tallies at Peterborough and Nottingham Forest, it is clear he has not slotted in as well as he would have liked. During his career at Middlesbrough he has scored 47 goals in 159 appearances, boasting a far poorer goals per game ratio than at former clubs.

Assombalonga is likely to depart Teesside this summer. The past year and a half has seen him drop down the pecking order behind the likes of Ashley Fletcher and Chuba Akpom, whereas last weekend he was dropped from the match day squad entirely with 18-year-old Josh Coburn preferred in his place.

Wherever he goes he will presumably score goals if the team plays to his strengths. Potentially under Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, Middlesbrough did this. But since both Jonathan Woodgate and Neil Warnock have been at the helm, the striker’s form has suffered.

There is the potential that Assombalonga could even be playing Champions League football next season. Rangers have expressed an interest in the 28-year-old, although their recent rumoured pursuit of Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza could put the move in jeopardy.

