Birmingham City’s new manager Lee Bowyer has had an instant impact upon arriving at the club. But he’s plenty of work to do to if he’s to take Blues to the next level.

Bowyer left Charlton Athletic to take over at Birmingham City earlier in the month. It’s a St Andrew’s return for the former Blues midfielder and a welcome one too, with fans rallying behind their new boss as they fend off relegation into League One.

It’s there where Bowyer’s had his managerial successes – he guided Charlton to promotion from League One in the 2018/19 campaign, and one Lyle Taylor was at the heart of all things good that season.

The now Nottingham Forest man scored 22 goals in the league during that promotion season, proving prolific once again last time round. He was a lone striker Charlton, but in Bowyer’s short time at Birmingham he’s deployed a 4-4-2 set-up and what he might opt for next season is anyone’s guess.

He’s currently playing to his side’s strengths, getting plenty of crosses into the box for the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz who’s been starved under Aitor Karanka all season. Scott Hogan partners him and they have Sam Cosgrove to welcome back. But Bowyer doesn’t have an out-and-out scorer he can really rely on.

A striker needs to be high up on Birmingham City’s summer shopping list and it’d be best to bring one in who can work as a lone striker as well. One man who’s leading the League One rankings this season, having been a January target of Bowyer’s during the last Championship campaign, is Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Signing for Peterborough United ahead of this season, the 26-year-old is the joint-leading scorer in League One with 22 goals in 35 games. Having proved prolific at Bristol Rovers last season, Charlton made an attempt to bring him at the start of 2020 but failed in doing so.

He’s obviously a player who Bowyer likes and, having played in that lone striker role for Posh this season and flourished, he could be the ideal man to come in should Bowyer revert to 4-2-3-1 formation, or a 4-3-3 with two wingers and a striker.

Bowyer wasn’t afraid to mix up his formations at Charlton and expect him to do the same as he tries and finds his best Blues side before the end of the season.

Clarke-Harris could yet fire Peterborough to promotion – he’s a Championship-quality player and should garner a lot of interest in the summer whether Posh go up or not, and St Andrew’s could be the ideal home.