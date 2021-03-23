Speaking to Swedish publication Fotboll Skanalen last week, Watford midfielder Ken Sema revealed he is close to agreeing a new deal at the club.

Sema signed for Watford back in 2018 from Ostersunds in his native Sweden. Since then he has gone on to make nearly 60 appearances for the club, scoring seven times and registering eight assists in all competitions.

However, five of those goals and five of those assists have come this season. He has been one of the standout performers for Xisco’s side so far, as the Hornets eye a promotion back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Sema has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract, with him tied to Watford until the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign. But the nine-time Sweden international confirmed that talks have been ongoing regarding a new deal.

‘”Yes, we talk about it, and it fees like it’s close now,” he said.

“It feels good, and we’ll see when it becomes official. I have been here a while now, and it feels good.

“I do not see that it should not be a good step for me (an extension) as I feel good in the team and the city. There’s not much to complain about, to be honest.”

The 27-year-old has the fourth-highest goal contributions at the club this Championship season with nine. Club captain Troy Deeney and Joao Pedro have the 10, whilst winger Ismaila Sarr is out in the lead at Watford with 11.

Sema will be expected to play a huge part for the club in their promotion bid. He has helped Watford to second place with just eight games left to play. However, Swansea City do have a game in hand and could close the gap to just three points going into the final run-in.

After the international break Watford take on bottom three side Sheffield Wednesday before playing play-off chasers Middlesbrough and Reading in their subsequent two fixtures.