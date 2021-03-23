According to Football Insider, League One trio Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town are ‘battling’ for St. Johnstone striker Guy Melamed.

The 28-year-old attacker has only spent eight months in the UK, linking up with St. Johnstone in October having spent the rest of his career playing in his native Israel.

However, with his contract at the Scottish Premiership club expiring this summer, reports have emerged claiming Melamed could be on the move again this summer.

According to Football Insider, Melamed is the subject of a transfer battle south of the border.

League One trio Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town are all said to be showing their interest in the Israeli striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Melamed could be available on a free transfer, so it will be interesting to see if St. Johnstone look to tie the striker down to a fresh deal before the end of the campaign.

Melamed has notched up five goals and three assists in 14 Scottish Premiership appearances this season. Only Stevie May, David Wotherspoon and Christopher Kane have scored more for Callum Davidson’s side this season.

Prior to joining St. Johnstone last October, Melamed spent his entire career playing in Israel.

The Raanana-born striker spent time on the books with Maccabi Petah Tikva (67 games, 20 goals and four assists), Maccabi Netanya (90 games, 23 goals and four assists) and Hapoel Beer Sheva (21 games, seven goals and one assist).