Millwall have struggled for goals throughout the season, and Gary Rowett will need to address that in the summer.

Millwall have netted just 38 goals in their 38 Championship games this season. They’ve proved shrewd defensively but going forward, the Lions are lacking that cutting edge to take them into the top-six.

In the summer, Rowett is set to lose Matt Smith whose contract is out. That’ll leave him with the likes of Mason Bennett, Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson as his three first-team options up front – they trio have netted just nine Championship goals between them this season.

They desperately need something new in attack and the Championship sees a number of forwards come to the end of their contracts in the summer – one of the most notable being Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes.

The 31-year-old in his fourth and seemingly final year at Hillsborough is starting to show why he was once such a hailed name in the Football League. Now under Darren Moore, he finally has a manager who shows faith in him and it’s quickly paid dividends – Rhodes has netted three in his last three starts to give the Owls a chance of survival.

But whatever Wednesday’s outcome this season, Rhodes looks increasingly likely to move on after what’s been a four-year stint packed with a lot of low points. The likes of Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have already been linked with a summer move for Rhodes – so why not Millwall?

He’s a player capable of leading the line on his own and recently, he’s been doing that very effectively for Wednesday. He masterminded his side’s shock win at Barnsley last weekend and looks to be Wednesday’s only hope of remaining in the Championship this season.

A year or two deal at The Den might suffice. He’d certainly be an improvement on what Millwall already have, but Rowett will need much more pace in his side to therefore get the best out of Rhodes.

A potentially shrewd deal for Millwall, but they’ll have to act fast should Rhodes see out his Wednesday contract.