QPR’s form throughout 2021 has given fans some newfound play-off hopes going into next season – but Mark Warburton faces a summer of selection headache to make that happen.

QPR have been one of the standout performers of this calendar year. Since January 1st, the Rs have claimed just one less point than everyone’s favourite team right now – Barnsley, and find themselves in 5th the hypothetical 2021 standings.

Warburton’s tenure looks to be gearing up for a ‘make or break’ 2021/22 season. Former Rs striker Kevin Gallen has been vocal in suggesting QPR need to go all out next season, given their current form in what is their sixth-straight season in the Championship.

The foundations are in place for them to do so. Warburton though already has a dilemma in the middle of the park on his hands, and getting it right will prove pivotal in their fortunes next season.

Currently, the on loan likes of Stefan Johansen and Sam Field have been bossing the midfield. Decisions will need to be made on those two with Field’s deal having an option-to-buy, and Johansen having been one of QPR’s best players since joining.

To add to the chaos facing Warburton with his midfield selection going into the summer, Geoff Cameron is out-of-contract and so too is Tom Carroll – the 35-year-old Cameron has received mixed reviews this season but Carroll was a standout performer before his injury, and the club have an option to extend his deal by a further year.

It’s hard to see Warburton not wanting to keep Carroll on for another year, and so his return could potentially have an effect on QPR’s stance on either Field or Johansen. But there’s also Luke Amos to come back too. He’s been QPR’s forgotten man this season having looked good to go on and compete in this campaign, before picking up an unfortunate long-term injury early on.

Warburton then could potentially have at least five deeper-lying central midfielders on his hands next season – Field, Johansen, Carroll, Amos and Dom Ball.

He’ll want to keep his side as close as possible to what it is now. There’s no need to change what is currently a winning formula but that all depends on what deals he can strike up in the summer transfer window.

Having depth with the likes of Amos and Carroll will be a huge bonus, but the midfield is only a large part of the task at hand – QPR still need strength and depth in other areas if they’re to become genuine contenders next season.