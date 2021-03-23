Oxford United boss Karl Robinson is being considered by Sheffield United.

The Blades have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their new manager for next season.

Robinson has emerged on their radar, according to The Sun, but former Watford and Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is their leading target. Swansea City’s Steve Cooper has also been recommended.

Paul Heckingbottom is currently in interim charge of the Premier League strugglers but they are carefully considering their next move.

Robinson, who is 40 years old, has done an impressive job at Oxford and guided them to the League One Play-Off final last season.

He played in non-league during his playing days and retired early before going into coaching at Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers.

Robinson was the assistant manager at MK Dons under Paul Ince before getting the full-time job in 2010, becoming the youngest ever manager in the Football League at the age of 29.

He spent six years at the helm at Stadium.mk and guided them to promotion to the Championship for the first time in 2015.

The Liverpudlian parted company with the Dons in October 2016 and was back in the dugout two months later in the third tier with Charlton Athletic. He stayed at the Valley until November 2018, when he left the club and took over at Oxford on the same day.

He won 36.5% of games during his time with the Addicks but has since done a steady job at the Kassam Stadium. His Oxford side currently sit 11th in the league table and are three points off the top six.

