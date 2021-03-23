Brentford run the risk of losing Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer this summer.

The attacking midfielder is currently out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Marcondes, who is 26 years old, has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Bees, scoring once.

The ex-Denmark youth international has been linked with Championship trio Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and QPR, as reported by the Daily Mail in December.

Read: Brentford in line for cash boost if former player plays for England

Marcondes is a useful player for Thomas Frank to have in his squad as he adds more competition and depth to attacking areas. However, could his head be turned by a move away?

He started his career with local side Hvidovre IF before he was snapped up by FC Nordsjælland as a youngster in 2010. He went on to become a key player for the “Wild Tigers” and made 119 appearances for them altogether, scoring 38 goals.

Read: League One side want to strike deal with Brentford target

Brentford swooped to sign him in July 2017 and he has since scored five goals in 85 games in all competitions for the second tier outfit, as well as spending time back in Denmark on loan at FC Midtjylland in the last campaign.

Marcondes’ future at Brentford hangs in the balance right now, with Norwich, QPR and Forest linked earlier this season.

Will Marcondes be at Brentford next season?