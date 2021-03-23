Birmingham City’s new manager Lee Bowyer has welcomed Steve Seddon back from the darkness since coming in, and now fans want to see him in the starting line-up.

The 23-year-old had been completely omitted from Aitor Karanka’s first-team since the turn of the year. But Bowyer would hand him a four-minute cameo v Reading and name him on the bench v Watford last time out.

Since, Birmingham have faced Cardiff City in an U23 fixture, with Seddon and a host of other names having their chance to impress Bowyer.

Seddon impressed last night. Now, Blues fans have taken to Twitter to call for the left-back’s starting inclusion.

Bowyer has little under two weeks to prepare for the visit of Swansea Cit at the start of next month. It’s another huge ask for the 21st-place side but Bowyer might yet throw some fresh faces in there and give the Swans a bit of a surprise.

See what these Birmingham City fans are saying on Twitter about Seddon: