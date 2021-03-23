Birmingham City’s new manager Lee Bowyer has welcomed Steve Seddon back from the darkness since coming in, and now fans want to see him in the starting line-up.

The 23-year-old had been completely omitted from Aitor Karanka’s first-team since the turn of the year. But Bowyer would hand him a four-minute cameo v Reading and name him on the bench v Watford last time out.

Since, Birmingham have faced Cardiff City in an U23 fixture, with Seddon and a host of other names having their chance to impress Bowyer.

Seddon impressed last night. Now, Blues fans have taken to Twitter to call for the left-back’s starting inclusion.

Bowyer has little under two weeks to prepare for the visit of Swansea Cit at the start of next month. It’s another huge ask for the 21st-place side but Bowyer might yet throw some fresh faces in there and give the Swans a bit of a surprise.

See what these Birmingham City fans are saying on Twitter about Seddon:

30 minutes of watching Steve Seddon makes me hope and pray bowyer is giving Pederson up for lent 🙏🏼 he’d find jukes head 95% of the time I’m sure of it! #bcfc — Tom (@tshakes1) March 22, 2021

Stick seddon in the first team bowyer , he looking class #bcfc — Jacob Bassett (@jj_bassett) March 22, 2021

Bowyer will start Seddon next game, tonight was to allow him to get a better look at the players. — Ben H 🕓 (@bh_1875) March 22, 2021

So basically what we’ve learnt from the u23s game is that seddon and Mcgree should be starting. Which we knew already tbf, hope Bowyer can see the talent they’ve got — Dan 🦦 (@Danf1bcfc) March 22, 2021

If lee Bowyer thinks Seddon is good enough, he will start him. Chill. It's under 23s. #bcfc — JW (@joewatson24) March 22, 2021

Can see Seddon becoming a key player under Bowyer, especially if we play a narrow diamond next season. His crosses are perfect 9 times out of 10 — S̷a̷m̷ (@samturner1875) March 22, 2021